Grom of the Week: Dylan Young

Jake Howard, Dana Point Times

From whitewash days at San Onofre to rolling through eighth grade at Bernice Ayer Middle School, Dylan Young is living the dream in San Clemente.

“These days, I mostly surf Lowers and Oceanside,” said Young, who’s been ripping lately.

Hanging with a tight-knit crew of super-amped local groms, Young and pals together are pushing one another to be their best, both in and out of the water.

“I like surfing with my friends, and I love the adrenaline when I’m trying something new,” Young said. “I am inspired by surfing, because I always want to improve a certain maneuver, then start with another one.”

When he was just 4 years old, his dad pushed him into his first combers at San O.

“I look up to my dad in surfing, because he’s the one who taught me, and he is also a good waterman,” Young said.

As for the benefits of being out in the ocean amongst the waves, Young said, “Surfing clears my mind, makes me think about only positive things.”

And where does Young think surfing will take him in 10 years? Well, he hopes to keep chasing the dream.

“In 10 years, I hope I will be a local, free surfer and traveling around the world to new spots I haven’t been before,” he said.