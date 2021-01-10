SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

When your big sister is bound to be one of America’s first Olympic surfers and is widely considered to be a future world champion, finding a spot in the lineup can be daunting. Even so, Dawson Marks is keeping it classic.

While his big sis, Caroline, is blazing trails on the WSL Championship Tour and U.S. Olympic squad, Dawson is quickly becoming a multidiscipline threat. Coming from a saltwater-infused family, the stylish regular-footer obviously rips on a surfboard.

But he’s also got some serious chops on a skateboard, snowboard and bike. Basically, if there’s a jump to be hit, he’s going to find something to hit it with. And just like everyone in his family, he does it all with epic style and a good nature.

Of course, put a fishing pole in Dawson’s hand, and it’s another story. Before settling in San Clemente recently, the Marks family lived in Florida, where fishing is basically a way of life. His older brother, Capt. Luke Marks, is a fishing guide back East—and has taught Dawson the joys of baiting a hook.

Whether it’s charging the surf, flying high on a skateboard and snowboard, or reeling in a fish, it’s always epic to see a grom tap into the dream, and Dawson does it all with a big, ol’ smile on his face.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

