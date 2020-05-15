Grom of the Week: Darrin Shigei

By Jake Howard

One of the rising stars at Salt Creek these days, Dana Point’s Darrin Shigei has been making the most of his time during these wild and crazy days.

“My favorite thing about surfing is the fact that you are able to connect with nature and the ocean,” says Darrin.

Currently in sixth grade, Darrin goes to home school, as well as attends Ardent Academy for the Gifted Youth in Irvine for math and science competitions.

His adventures in surfing began when he was 8 years old, when his parents enrolled him in Mary and Todd’s Boy in a Barrel Summer Surf Camp at Doheny.

“I immediately fell in love with surfing,” he says.

To take his blossoming talent to the next level, Darrin’s working these days with coaches such as former world tour surfer Neco Padaratz, John Daniels and the Stefano Esposito Vivi Group.

“Surfing and competing with my friends inspires me the most,” Darrin says. “There are a lot of great surfers my age in the local area that I surf with. They help me get better.

“In the next 10 years, I just hope to continue to progress in surfing and travel around the world doing what I love to do—surf.”