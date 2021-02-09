SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

The action on the North Shore continues unabated. A couple weeks ago, it was Finn McCarty paddling out at Waimea Bay for his first session; this time, it is San Clemente’s Cannon Carr’s turn. Carr bagged the wave of his young life at Backdoor Pipeline, and waves like this don’t come around all that often, so they’re definitely worth celebrating when they do.

Carr’s been posted up on Oahu for a few weeks now and is clearly feeling comfortable in the powerful Hawaiian conditions. And while experience is all well and good, sometimes it pays just to be in the right place at the right time.

Rocking a helmet for protection, 14-year-old Carr swung deep under the ledge and threaded his way through one impossible section after another.

When he finally kicked out on the sand, his boys were waiting there to help chair him up the beach, including local inspiration Griffin Colapinto.

“Thanks for the show, Cannon. That was sick,” remarked Colapinto on Instagram.

Video of the wave went viral and has now been seen by hundreds of thousands of people around the world, including most of the renowned pros, who were raving in the comments sections.

“So grateful to be in Hawaii,” Carr said on his Instagram post.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

