Grom of the Week: Bella Kenworthy

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

It’s been a hot minute since we caught up with Bella Kenworthy, who was named the NSSA’s Surfer of the Week earlier this month.

So, what earned her this distinction? Well, for starters, she’s been on fire in the highly competitive NSSA Southwest Conference Open events. This year, the 14-year-old phenom has been competing in two divisions—Open Women’s and Open Girls—and has managed to take wins in all three events in which she’s surfed.

But it’s not just the results, but how she’s been getting the job done. Kenworthy has a perfect record, winning every heat in which she’s competed.

Bella Kenworthy. Photo: Courtesy of NSSA

And that’s not all. Based on her showing at the recent USA Surfing Championships at Lower Trestles, Bella has also been named to the Under-16 U.S. National Team. Back in May, she won the Under-18 division at a USA Surfing Prime event in Huntington Beach, as well as finishing in second place in the Under-16 division.

And coming later this month, you can catch Kenworthy and a whole crew of innovative shredders in the Stab High Central America edition, an event dedicated to high-performance and state-of-the-art surfing.

She’ll be among a group of young, up-and-coming female surfers who are taking their air game to entirely new heights.

As they say in the news business, watch this space.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

