Grom of the Week: Baron Banuelos

By Jake Howard

What happens when impeccable surf style and outstanding study habits collide? Well, if you’re Baron Banuelos, a lot of really killer stuff.

Banuelos just graduated from eighth grade at Marco Forster Middle School, and in or out of the water, he’s got much to be proud of, as he’s the recipient of the school’s Roadrunner Award for his academic excellence. Hitting the books has definitely paid off.

A talented longboarder, Banuelos went undefeated this season in the Scholastic Surfing Series boys’ longboard division and rode the momentum to the State Title in the same division.

“Baron is a classic kid, an old soul,” explains coach Matt Johnson. “He not only longboards, but surfs all kinds of boards. I see him at the beach almost every time I go. He’s very polite, respectful and positive.”

Also an integral member of the Dana Point Surf Club, Banuelos enjoys the support of the locally based San Onofre Surf Club and has been getting his boards from master craftsman Roger Hines.

And with a bounty of southwest swell rolling in for the start of summer vacation, Banuelos and his friends have been on it as they enjoy these last couple of months before high school life kicks off in the fall.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

