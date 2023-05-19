At the start of the NSSA season, we told you to watch out for Marlo Leigh Harris. The girl is not only dedicated to becoming the best possible surfer she can be, but she leads by example in and out of the water.

All that hard work and commitment paid off big-time at the recent NSSA Southwest Conference Open Season Championships. Topping the podium in two divisions—the Open Girls (under 16) and the Open Super Girls (under 14)—Harris, 13, asserted herself as one of the most dominant up-and-coming stars in Southern California.

“We realize everyone is shooting for the pinnacle of winning a Regional and National Title, but achieving a Conference Championship crown, especially in the hotly contested SW Open divisions is not to be understated,” shared the NSSA on social media. “Winning a season title not only depends on talent and level, it takes commitment, discipline, perseverance and the versatility to perform in any wave Mother Nature throws at you.”

A huge congrats to Marlo on the amazing accomplishments, as well as all the groms who won their respective divisions or just paddled out and gave it their all.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.