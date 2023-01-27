There’s a new generation of talented surfers rising at Salt Creek, and they’re already making their presence felt. Long an incubator of Orange County talent, the waves at Creek over the past few weeks have been going off, and the groms have been eating it up.

Among this next crop of talented and tight-knit crew of young surfers is one Zaddock Hodgman. A stylish, young goofy-footer, his full-rail carves are impeccable, his backhand hammers powerful, and his creativity above the lip mature beyond his years.

Putting his skills to good use last weekend, Zaddock ripped his way to a second-place finish in the Scholastic Surf Series’ Division 1 Boys event held in San Clemente.

Zaddock also recently earned the support of the Rip Curl Dana Point surf shop, so he’s got a sticker on the nose of his board and some great wetsuits to keep him warm this winter.

In the long, storied tradition of surfers and skaters, when he’s not in the water, you’ll probably find Zaddock kick-flipping down stairs or blasting airs at the local skatepark.

Keep an eye on Zaddock this season, as he’s started off 2023 on the good foot. More good things are undoubtedly on the way.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

