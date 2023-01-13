This week, the WSL World Junior Championships are being contested at Seaside Reef, and to kick off the event, there was a ton of local talent in the heat draw. Deciding who will be this year’s junior world champions, the event features the top under-20 surfers from around the world.

“You’re still a grom until you’re 20,” laughed WSL commentator and big-wave charger Peter Mel during the opening day broadcast.

For the girls, San Clemente’s Kirra Pinkerton and Sawyer Lindblad are leading the charge. On the first day of competition, Lindblad won her heat, advancing directly into the Round of 16, while Pinkerton finished runner-up in her heat and will surf in the Elimination Round.

And for the dudes, the hopes of South Orange County are in the hands of Jett Schilling and Kade Matson. Both surfers were relegated to the Elimination Round after the opening day of competition. This is Matson’s first time back in a jersey after coming off back surgery at the end of 2022.

The WSL World Junior Championships are scheduled to wrap up on Sunday, Jan. 15. Stay tuned to worldsurfleague.com for live heats and updates.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.