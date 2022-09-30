Grom of the Week: Willow Wilder Holman

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

Just how does a 5-year-old get into ’80s hair metal? That’s a question perhaps only Willow Wilder Holman can answer.

Not only is Willow, a hard-charging kindergartener, into some of the raddest ’80s bands, but she’s also obsessed with the boardsports life.

Recently winning the SC Open Skate Contest’s highly competitive, and amazingly inspiring, 5 and Under division, Willow is reportedly “obsessed” with skateboarding and skates everywhere she goes.

Willow Wilder Holman. Photo: Courtesy of the Holman Family

Working with instructor Shane Sheckler at Foot Plant Skate in San Clemente, Willow’s been blasting ollies, hitting hips, and just dialed in her rock ‘n’ roll to fakie on a 5-foot ramp. Her goal is to “be a Sandlot Times Skateboarder when she is 6.”

“She loves ’80s hair bands, Quiet Riot, Billy Squier and Val Halen. Her biggest inspiration and hero is her big ‘brother’ Zack. She also loves classic mopars, going fast and doing huge burnouts with her dad, Jason,” reports Willow’s family. “In her spare time, she enjoys shopping at Rocket Fizz, watching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and she wants to be Transformer Optimus Prime for Halloween.”

In fact, Willow is so into the music that she’s having a Quiet Riot-themed birthday party—which absolutely rocks!

Keep on skating and banging your head, Willow. In the words of the late, great Eddie Van Halen, “You only have 12 notes. Do what you want with them.”

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

