While her big brother, Tanner Sandvig, made a trip up north to Canada to get some serious cold-water experience, Teagan Sandvig has been taking care of business at home.

Competing in the most recent Western Surfing Association event in Huntington Beach, the 9-year-old goofy-footer won the Under 10 division, and she has been surfing well beyond her age, as she also landed in fifth in the Under 12 division.

Like her brother, Teagan’s stoke for surfing is infectious. Whether it’s cold and rainy or sunny and pumping, she’s always in the water. Her competitive success is a direct result of how hard she works and how dedicated to her sport she is.

Besides all the time in the ocean, Teagan’s also putting in the hard yards in the pool, developing strength, lung capacity and exceptional comfort underwater.

Not only are the results coming among the WSA ranks, but Teagan recently garnered the support of Surface Sunscreen, and before that, Famous Wax got on board. Thanks to brands including Surface and Famous, she’s taking her game to the next level.

With summer knocking on the door and south swell season on the way, we can’t wait to see what Teagan does when the water warms up a little.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.