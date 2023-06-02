Standing out on the San Clemente Board Riders Club roster is no easy feat. With icons including Matt Archbold and Kolohe Andino grabbing the headlines, Taylor Stacy rose to the occasion last weekend and played a huge role in the club’s national title defense.

When asked to describe Stacy’s surfing at the U.S. Board Riders National Championship at Lowers, Club Vice President Frankie D’Andrea was succinct with his description: “Out of body all weekend.”

“There are very few surfers in the world that can do what you did. We believe in you and your talents and can’t wait to see what you do next,” added head coach Benji Severson.

A proud graduate of San Clemente High’s Class of 2022, Stacy now attends Saddleback College, where she’s a distinguished member of both the surf and soccer programs.

Stacy showed up in the Grom of the Week column some years ago, so now that she’s in college, she’s aging out of this space. However, we wanted to give her one more shout- out for her inspired—and inspiring—performance at the U.S. Board Riders National Championship.

We can’t wait to see where she goes from here.

