Grom of the Week: Tanner Sandvig

By Jake Howard

This is one of the hardest weeks of the year to pick a Grom of the Week.

NSSA Nationals just wrapped up in Huntington Beach, and we have a whole bunch of national titles to celebrate for the local groms. We’ll try and shine some light on all of them in the weeks to come.

Tanner Sandvig. Photo: Courtesy of NSSA

But to start the party, a huge congratulations goes out to San Clemente’s Tanner Sandvig, who is the 2022 Mini Grom National Champion. His successes are proof-positive that good things happen to good people.

Sandvig, who’s shown up in this space a few times over the past couple of years, isn’t just a competitive animal, he’s a stoked-out-of-his-mind surfer. I think he may actually live in his wetsuit.

He’s always supporting his friends and fellow surfers and celebrating their successes. He shares other Groms of the Week on his Instagram and is always keeping the vibes right.

Earlier this summer, I had some friends in town from South Africa. They were looking for a family to link up with to surf. Tanner and his family took them in and made them feel right at home. It was the embodiment of the aloha spirit.

With all that said, congratulations, Tanner! Keep doing your thing.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

