Grom of the Week: Satya Aguilar

By Jake Howard

What are Satya Aguilar’s favorite things about surfing? Paddling out with family and friends and going as fast as possible. That’s a hard combo to beat.

A ripping 9-year-old, Satya, or Sunny as her friends call her, just wrapped up a very successful Western Surfing Association season in which she finished ranked third overall in the Under 10 division.

“She loves to surf with her friends, Reese, Harper, Sailah, Peeta, Teagan and Isla,” says her father, Ryan. “She loves her crew of friends—it makes surfing so much fun.”

Satya Aguilar. Photo: Courtesy of the Aguilar Family

Sunny is also fired up when paddling out with her older brother, Bodhi, who’s been surfing lights out lately and has shown up here as the Grom of the Week in the past. Together, the stoke level is through the roof with this amazing sibling duo.

When she’s not in the water, chances are you can find Sunny in the kitchen baking treats, rolling around the neighborhood on her skateboard or training hard in the jiu-jitsu dojo. She also loves hanging with her various pets, including a pooch, a bunny and some chickens.

Growing up in an epic San Clemente surf family, Sunny is part of a super-stoked, super-talented next generation who are leading the charge into the future.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

