Grom of the Week: Samaira Lizzi

By Jake Howard

It’s all about the waves for Samaira Lizzi. Ask the ripping San Clemente 11-year-old where she likes to surf, and she’s quick with an answer.

“Anywhere at Trestles, but probably Church because it’s always fun there,” says Lizzi.

A student at Heart Christian Academy in San Juan Capistrano, Lizzi most recently got into the swing of the competitive season with a strong showing at the Western Surfing Association competition at Trail 6. Surfing in the Under 12 and Under 14 divisions, she came strong with a sixth-place finish in the Under 12s.

Samaira Lizzi. Photo: Courtesy of the Lizzi Family

Inspired by surfing icons John John Florence and Bethany Hamilton, this hard-charging goofy-footer is going to take her talents to the next level this season.

When she’s not surfing or hanging at the beach, Lizzi enjoys rolling around town on her skateboard, as well as training in the boxing ring and jiu-jitsu dojo. And when it’s time to chill, you’ll find her hanging with her family and snuggling with her puppies.

Keep an eye on those WSA results; no doubt, we’re going to be seeing Lizzi’s name a lot more in the months to come. As they say, watch this space.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

