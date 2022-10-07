Grom of the Week: Ruby Stringfellow

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

While Eddie Vedder and everyone at Ohana Fest was at Doheny rocking in the free world, over the bluff at Salt Creek, the second event of the NSSA Southwest Open conference was being contested.

With a slew of local talent giving it their all, it was a great weekend of competition.

Topping the podium in the Girls Open Mini Grom division was Ladera Ranch’s Ruby Stringfellow. In her first win of the NSSA season, Stringfellow earned some big scores from the judges—a 9.00 and 7.33.

“We are blown away by the skill level of these girl groms. Truly amazing. Style, approach and turns well beyond their 11 years of age and younger! They push each other to be better and it shows at every event,” said the NSSA’s Janice Aragon.

Ruby Stringfellow. Photo: Courtesy of NSSA

“Their confidence has shined at all of the changing ocean conditions Mother Nature has thrown at them at both Ventura and the (Salt) Creek,” Aragon continued. “This time, it was Ruby shredding her way to her first win of the season.”

Originally from the garden isle of Maui, Stringfellow moved to the area with her family a couple of years ago and has been making her presence felt in the lineup ever since. She’s a big fan of John John Florence and Carissa Moore.

No doubt, bigger NSSA wins likely won’t be too far off for Stringfellow.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

