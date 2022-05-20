Grom of the Week: Rex Hoffman

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

With another epic season in the books, the Western Surfing Association’s West Coast Championships went off at Church in San Clemente last weekend.

Finishing his 2021-22 campaign in fine form was Rex “The Hammer” Hoffman. Taking out a slew of top seeds en route to the final, the 7-year-old goofy-footer ripped his way to fourth in the 9 and Under Micro Grom division.

For Hoffman, it was his third final of the season—he also went big at Morro Bay and in Oceanside earlier in the year.

Rex Hoffman. Photo: Courtesy of the Hoffman Family

Hoffman, who attends Las Palmas Elementary School in San Clemente, is that rare breed of surfer who is perpetually stoked. Big waves, little waves, frontside, backside, surf trips with family or pulling on the jersey at a competition, the kid always has a great, big smile across his face.

A naturally talented wave-rider—like everyone else in the Hoffman clan—“The Hammer” can be found kicking the skateboard around, training in jiu-jitsu or getting lost in an art project when he’s not out in the water charging.

Hoffman is surfing for all the right reasons, so it’s epic to see the next generation not only having fun and succeeding in the water, but inspiring all of us older salts in the process. Keep it up, Rex!

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

