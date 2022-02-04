Grom of the Week: Rex Hennings

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

There’s nothing better than watching a rising star come into their own, and San Clemente’s Rex Hennings has been absolutely cooking lately. With style for days and a gritty competitive streak, the dude’s been grinding out big results all winter, from Northern California to his own backyard.

The 2020 National Open Boys champion never holds back, as evidenced by his most recent performance in Huntington Beach, where he ripped his way to an Open Men’s finals appearance at the event on the south side of the pier. Landing in fourth place, the heat was decided by less than a point and a half, from first through fourth.

Rex Hennings. Photo: Courtesy of NSSA/@no_boundryzphotography

Prior to that, Hennings traveled to Santa Cruz, where the USA Surfing Prime event was going down at pumping Steamer Lane. Sharing the podium with his buddy and fellow San Clemente ripper Cannon Carr, Hennings landed in second, with Carr taking the win.

With an 8-point ride early in the final, Hennings was unable to find the back-up score to carry him to the top.

If this is what January looked like for Hennings, we can’t wait to see what he has in store for the rest of the year.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

