Grom of the Week: Noah Lavik

By Jake Howard

The new Western Surfing Association season got off to a fantastic start with its first event held at Trail 6 earlier this month. Drawing young surfers from around Southern California, the vibes were up, and the ocean delivered some fun, “rippable” conditions.

For some young surfers, it was a chance to pull the jersey on for the first time and see what competing was all about; for others, including San Clemente’s Noah Lavik, it was a chance to get back to work and keep chasing those dreams.

Finishing runner-up in the highly competitive Boys Under 14 division, Noah’s results were well-earned.

Noah Lavik (second from left). Photo: Courtesy of NSSA

Noah and his brother, Laird, are both passionate, dedicated surfers. The Lavik boys embody what it means to stay stoked all the time. When the waves are up, they’re shredding. When the wind comes up, they’re probably skating somewhere. And during those frosty winter months, they’re all about hitting the mountains.

Surf, skate and snow, it’s good living.

Congrats to Noah on his solid result to start the WSA season, as well as all the rising stars out there who made the most out of the event at Trails. The next WSA contest lands at Surfer’s Point in Ventura on Sept. 17-18.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

