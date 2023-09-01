Earlier this month, USA Surfing announced the 2023-24 Junior National Team, and the roster is stacked with local talent, most of whom have been featured here as Grom of the Week at one time or another.

Among those who made the cut and deserve some shine is 13-year-old San Clemente shredder Nash Rice, who will be joining the talent-rich Boys Under 16 squad.

It’s been a heck of a summer for Nash. From sessions with the local crew at Lowers, to chasing hurricanes up PCH to Newport, to missions to Costa Rica, the road life has been treating him well.

A powerful regular-footer with a commanding rail game, he’s also keen to pull into a closeout or two should the opportunity present itself.

With a solid competitive act, he started the summer with a quarterfinal appearance at the U.S. Championships in Huntington Beach to get things rolling in a jersey, then followed that up by making the final of the 2% Classic at the San Clemente Pier.

Utilizing a team format, Nash got to team up with heroes Brett Simpson and Brisa Hennessy, as well as Newport Beach’s David O’Keefe and Dana Point’s Slater Van Bruggen.

Enjoying the support of surfwear brand Volcom, along with Captain Fin Co. and Rumaner Surfboards, Nash is someone to watch, as he’ll be putting his equipment through the paces this fall, with lots of swell on the horizon.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.