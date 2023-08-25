It’s been a heck of a summer for up-and-coming goofy-footer Mason Moschopoulos. After scoring some epic waves on a surf trip to the idyllic Indonesian island of Bali, Mason came home more fired up than ever—and it’s showing in his competitive results.

Making a ton of finals in the Sun Diego AM Slam Series, he scored a second-place finish at the recent event held at the San Clemente Pier. He’s also been putting time in on the Calvary Chapel Surfing Association circuit, as well as in the Western Surfing Association competitions.

“He’s getting good fast,” says coach Lucas Filardi-Taub.

Living in Ladera Ranch, Mason is rarely home. Preferring to split his time between his two favorite spots at Trestles and Salt Creek, he’s seemingly always in the water. And when he’s not out ripping with friends or working on his technique with his coach, you’ll likely find him shredding around town on his skateboard or training in jiu-jitsu.

Riding Rumaner Surfboards, Mason also enjoys the support of Clean Juice Dana Point and EyeOnSurfing.

As he climbs up the ranks, be sure to keep an eye on him in the months and years to come. He’s bound to be a key player for the next generation of San Clemente surf stars who are waiting in the wings.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.