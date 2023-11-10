Last weekend, the first event of the 2023/24 U.S. Board Riders season went down at Church in fun, contestable 2- to 3-foot surf.

While it was powerhouse San Clemente Board Riders taking the win, big ups go to Dana Point Surf Club’s Marlo Leigh Harris, who earned MVP honors by helping her squad carve out a hard-fought, second-place finish.

Extremely dedicated to her craft, Harris is not just an integral member of the Dana Point Surf Club. She also competes on the surf team for Dana Hills High, as well as its cross country team.

But that’s just the half of it. Harris is an NSSA national champion, member of USA Surfing’s junior development team and competes in the Scholastic Surf Series. It’s amazing she has any free time to catch up on homework and hang with family, but, somehow, she manages to fit it all in.

A stylish regular-footer with a powerful rail game, Harris simply loves surfing and being at the beach—and obviously, it shows in the impressive results she’s amassed in a relatively short period of time.

The sky’s the limit for Harris, who is enjoying the support of Channel Islands Surfboards, the Rip Curl shop in her hometown of Dana Point, Clean Juice, Leus towels and Betty Belts.

We can’t wait to see how far she chases her dreams.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.