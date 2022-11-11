Grom of the Week: Marlo Leigh Harris

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Hard work pays off; just look at what Marlo Leigh Harris has been able to accomplish lately. A couple weeks ago, she landed support from Rip Curl Dana Point, and now with a new sticker on the nose of her board and the confidence that a little support provides, Harris is taking her competitive game to the next level.

Rolling into Huntington Beach for stop No. 4 of the NSSA’s Southwest Conference, Harris surfed well beyond her years, winning the Girls Under-16 division, as well as placing third in the Girls Under-14 division.

“My first weekend with Rip Curl charged me into two finals,” said a smiling Harris.

Marlo Leigh Harris. Photo: Courtesy of the Harris Family

Building momentum all season long, before her trip to Huntington Beach, Harris also won the Girls Under-16 division in the NSSA contest at her local break of Salt Creek.

Harris has also been participating in the USA Surfing junior national training program, as well as going to school at Shorecliffs Middle School. Looking to mix things up a little, Harris most recently joined the Crown Valley Dive Team in Laguna Niguel.

Next year, she’s excited to attend Dana Hills High and try out for its surf, dive and cross-country teams. Watch this space; we’re sure to see more from Harris in the very near future.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

