Grom of the Week: Luke Wyler

By Jake Howard

There aren’t a lot of competitive surfers in the world who can conjure a near-perfect score for one single maneuver.

In recent years, we’ve seen world champs including Italo Ferreira and Gabriel Medina take to the air and spin to win, dropping 9- or 10-point scores for one huge air.

Well, San Clemente’s Luke Wyler has entered the chat.

Luke Wyler. Photo: Courtesy of @kurtsteinmetz

Competing last week in the USA Surfing Prime event in Huntington Beach, the 15-year-old regular-footer took to the skies and threw down a full rotation spin and stomped the landing. It was Michael Jordan-esque how he just seemed to hang in the air forever.

For the effort, the judges awarded him a 9.5 score out of a possible 10. Wyler ultimately finished third in the Under 16 Division.

But more than just a San Clemente air guy, Wyler is not afraid to charge when the conditions are pulsing. Spending this winter on the North Shore of Oahu, his barrel riding is as strong as his air game. Above the lip or in the pit, big things are on the way for Wyler.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

