Grom of the Week: Logan Harris

By Jake Howard

Dana Point’s Logan Harris was in fine form last weekend at the NSSA’s event at Ninth Street in Huntington Beach. He took second in the Explorer Men’s division and third in the Juniors, and the event certainly was no walk in the park.

Conditions were described as “4- to 6-foot, glassy beach break bombs with lots of closeouts, heavy paddling, cleanup sets and some good, ‘rippable’ corners!”

A talented, stylish surfer in any and all conditions, Harris is the rare breed who rips in anything. As evidenced by his recent NSSA results, that bent-back-leg carve he has on his forehand can be lethal even when it’s pumping out. And putting in time at Salt Creek, his small-wave game is tack-sharp as well.

Logan Harris. Photo: Courtesy of @usasurfing

But there’s more—he’s also ridiculously smooth on his longboard. As a dedicated Dana Point surfer, he’s got a little of that Doheny DNA, and it shows.

A critical member of the Dana Hills High School team, Harris’ versatility is a huge asset, as he’s able to fill a variety of roles for the squad depending on what the day calls for.

Longboard or shortboard, with a jersey on or free surfing, Harris is a surfer’s surfer.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

