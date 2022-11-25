Grom of the Week: Let’s All Be Thankful

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

If you’re a young, frothing grom, there are few places on this beautiful blue planet better suited to be a young surfer than Dana Point and San Clemente. We have much to be thankful for.

Rather than highlight one rising star, this week, we’re taking a moment to reflect and celebrate just how good we all have it.

It starts with the ocean. We’re so lucky to have a clean, healthy coastline with consistent surf right at our backdoor. From San Onofre to Salt Creek, Trestles to Strands, there is such an abundance of opportunity to explore and score.

And right behind our exquisite ocean are our stellar communities. From the local schools that foster camaraderie and sportsmanship, to the surf clubs that continue the tradition of competing and togetherness, to the area surf shops that anchor our communities and make sure we always have wax when we need it.

Finally, from surfboard shapers to all the local brands and businesses, we’re also so incredibly lucky to have such a strong and supportive industry right here. It gives the groms the resources they need to get to the next level and their parents the jobs to pay the bills.

Needless to say, we have a lot to give thanks for this holiday season.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

