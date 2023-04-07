If you read the surf page here regularly, you know I’m a big believer in swimming (it really is the fountain of youth; you should try it). This week, our top grom comes to us from that glorious life aquatic.

Nine-year-old Leila Matheson has been logging some serious time in the pool—and all the hard work is definitely paying off. A steely distance swimmer, Leila just broke the San Clemente Aquatic team’s record for the 500 freestyle in the 10-and-under age group—a record that’s stood since 1999.

Competing in the Southern California Spring Championships in Pasadena last month, Leila threw down an impressive 6:06:27 for her 500 freestyle. Ultimately, the time was good enough to break the team record and see her finish in a very respectable seventh place.

Leila was competing against kids who were mostly a year older than she, making the accomplishment even more impressive.

When she’s not lighting up the pool, Leila loves a good beach day with her family and surfing with her brother, Chase, who’s also a talented swimmer and surfer.

Swimming and surfing—that’s that good Southern California living!

