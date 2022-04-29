Grom of the Week: Laird Lavik

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

San Clemente’s Laird Lavik has been on a hot streak lately, as evidenced by being the standout of the 14 and Under division at the U.S. Board Riders Championships this past weekend.

“Laird catching his first-ever set wave was the standout moment for me this weekend,” describes local legend Nate Yeomans. “He rode the wave for over 200 yards with style mirroring three-time world champ Tom Curren.”

For his part in the action, Laird explained, “The Board Riders is truly an honor to be a part of. The surfing heritage runs deep in our town, and most of my nerves come from standing next to the older town legends before a heat.”

Laird Lavik. Photo: Courtesy of Shawn Parkin

“Landing that 8.93 in the USBR Nationals was probably the biggest moment for me,” he continued. “To finally get a proper right set wave with a big open-face with a jersey on was pretty special. But, taking out both the Wheat Cup and the USBR National Cup was something I’ll remember for a very long time.”

The stylish regular-footer also recently inked a deal with Rip Curl and has been on a rampage among the WSA ranks.

As they say, watch this space.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

