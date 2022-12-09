Grom of the Week: Koa Morehead

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

In or out of the water, 12-year-old Koa Morehead is a grom on the move. Whether it’s ripping Lowers with friends and family or hitting a local skatepark, Koa’s brimming with enthusiasm and the talent to match.

And while Koa, who hails from San Clemente, loves scoring when the waves are pumping, he’s most recently been focusing his competitive energies on skateboarding. Competing in the California Amateur Skateboard League—sometimes called the Little League of skateboarding—Koa’s amassed quite a resume.

Koa Morehead. Photo: Courtesy of Scott Soens

A force in the 8- to 12-year-old division, Koa this year finished the season ranked first overall in the park/mini ramp division, as well as first in the vert/bowl division.

Koa finished the season with a total of 14 wins to his credit and capped off a stellar season in the final event of the year at the Volcom Outdoor Skatepark. There, Koa took first in Park, Bowl and Street—accomplishing a goal of not just concentrating on one particular event but winning in all three categories.

And when he’s not rolling around on a skateboard or logging water time at Lowers, you may find Koa diving into his other passions, including golf, snowboarding and fishing. Whatever he’s up to, keep an eye on Koa; he’s going places.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

