Koa Morehead is rolling! Literally. Focusing his energy on skating lately, he’s had a whirlwind of a year so far, and it’s only half over.

Koa kicked off the year at the Amateur Skate League Nationals Championships held in Lakeland, Florida, where he walked away as the national champ in the 8- to 12-year-old park division. An extremely well-rounded skater, he also finished second in the Bowl and fourth in Street.

Most recently, Koa was in Colorado for the Heart of the Rockies Rampage 2023. A wizard in the park, once again he came away with a big win in the 12 and Under Park division. Punching above his weight, he also won the Park amateur division, where he squared off against all ages.

When he’s not winning competitions and stomping 540s, you can find Koa skating down in Vista at the California Training Facility or the Vans skatepark in Huntington Beach. He’s also been putting in time on the vert ramp, which is sure to be another weapon in his arsenal.

And now that the ocean’s finally warmed up, Koa and his twin brothers, Tosh and Mason, have been hitting the beach and enjoying the sun and surf when he’s not skating.

