Grom of the Week: Jacob Brown

By Jake Howard

Hard work pays off; look no further than Dana Point’s Jacob Brown. Dedicating himself to his surfing, he’s been putting in the hard yards to turn his dreams into a reality.

Recently, Brown got the good news that he’s qualified for the Prime USA Surf Series.

“Qualifying for Prime USA has been his focus since he started surfing competitively, and he’s very excited about reaching this goal,” Jacob’s father, Corey, shares before invoking the late Kobe Bryant’s work ethic. “His new goal is to be in the top of the Prime bracket; still embraces the Mamba mentality for competition and is excited about the new challenge.”

Jacob Brown. Photo: Courtesy of Kevin Kielty

This season, Jacob has also made the Dana Hills Varsity Surf Team. The only freshman on the contest squad, he’ll undoubtedly have an immediate, positive impact.

All that hard work has also been rewarded with some epic sponsorship support. Xcel Wetsuits picked up Jacob last year, while BEECH Brand Towels continues to encourage him to be creative in and out of the water.

In a recent collaboration with BEECH, Jacob drew and designed a towel that features Strands Point. Rumaner Surfboards also continues to supply him with dependable blades.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

