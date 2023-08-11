Dana Point has a long, storied tradition when it comes to producing some of the most stylish surfers in Orange County, and Jacob Brown is keeping it rolling. A weapon in and out of a jersey, he’s an integral player in the next generation of talent percolating up from Salt Creek.

A dynamic regular-footer with plenty of whip in his turns, Brown’s surfing is technically on point while also being loose, fluid and creative.

Spending the last year competing among the USA Surfing ranks, as well as representing Dana Hills High in the water, Brown’s surfing has gotten considerably stronger over the past year, adding some serious power to his rail game.

Working with Dana Point surf coach guru Lucas Taub to continue his progression, Brown’s seemingly getting better with every session.

Brown has also been enjoying the support of several top-flight surf brands, including IPD, a burgeoning company out of the Newport Beach area; the locally based Rumaner Surfboards; and the oh-so-comfortable Xcel wetsuits.

Brown also has a “rad” deal going with Beech Brand towels. Collaborating on an eye-catching towel design, some of Brown’s artwork is featured on the towel, and, better yet, you can pick one up for yourself at beechtowel.com/jake-brown. His design is called “Strand.”

