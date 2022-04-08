Grom of the Week: Hudson Reed

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

A recent addition to the talent-rich Dana Point Surf Club, Hudson Reed has been on fire as of late.

The 12-year-old goofy-footer has been putting in the work at recent Board Riders, Scholastic Surf and WSA events. Making heats and making an impact in and out of the water, he’s quickly becoming a dangerous heat draw.

A straight-A student at Saint Anne School in Laguna Niguel, Hudson is as strong in the classroom as he is the lineup. And he’s also caught the eye of the surf industry, as he’s garnered the support of brands such as On A Mission, Terp Threads and Rumaner Surfboards, the latter of which does an absolutely amazing job supporting the area groms and making sure they have great boards under their feet.

Hudson Reed. Photo: Courtesy of Ron Lyon

Outside of the surf, Hudson has style for days on his snowboard and travels to the mountains whenever he has the chance. And when he can’t hit the slopes or the surf is garbage, his skate skills are rock-solid.

Keep an eye on Hudson as we cruise into the summer surf season. With a good head on his shoulders and plenty of power in his rail game, the sky’s the limit.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

