Grom of the Week: Henry Rothey

By Jake Howard

There’s one reason surfers from around the world have been making pilgrimages to the iconic North Shore of Oahu for a half-century—because of the waves. And for those who have been living through the flat spell around here lately know what I’m talking about.

But San Clemente’s Henry Rothey is a smart kid; he knows the drill. Last month, he shipped out to the islands for a stint in paradise. Surfing in trunks, scoring early-season swells, the goofy-footer made the most of his time in Hawaii when the rest of us were shivering through the flat, rainy days.

Henry Rothey. Photo: Courtesy of Ronnie Lyon

A member of USA Surfing’s Development Team, Rothey’s earned the nickname “Hendog Millionaire” from his coach, Brett Simpson. The work that they’re doing together is paying off.

Rothey made the most of a wild card at the Rip Curl Grom Search National Finals held at San Onofre’s Church. With a fifth-place finish in the event, his competitive chops continue to just get better and better.

Rothey is also a distinguished member of the San Clemente Board Riders Club and continues to make valuable contributions to the squad as they set their sights on winning the national title later this year in their backyard at Lowers.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

