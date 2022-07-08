Grom of the Week: Harper Olenik

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

Taking to the water when she was but a wee tadpole at 4 years old, Harper Olenik is now rolling into the fourth grade at St. Edwards and has been charging harder than ever. She just finished her first WSA season ranking fourth by the end, and is also supported by the good people at O’Neill.

“The thing that inspires me about surfing is that anytime I’m going surfing, I know that all I have to do is have fun,” Harper tells the San Clemente Times, adding: “My favorite thing is surfing with my friends, because it is really fun.”

Harper Olenik. Photo: Courtesy of the Olenik Family

As the old saying goes, the best surfer in the water is the one having the most fun.

Though she learned to surf at Doheny with her dad, Harper today is likely to be found in the water at Middles and Church.

Looking up to icons of the sport such as Carissa Moore, Bethany Hamilton, Stephanie Gilmore and Johanne Defay, Harper also adds local rising star Eden Walla to her list of favorite surfers.

“I look up to them, because they all surf really good, and they are good people,” she explains.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

