It’s been a hot minute since we caught up with famed Trestles goofy-footer Finn McCarty. Last week, with the swell absolutely pumping, Finn and his pops, Rob, spent the dawn patrol at Salt Creek, scoring some of the best surf of the winter.

A savvy goofy-footer with heaps of style who isn’t afraid to charge when it’s pumping, Finn’s also blossoming into quite the tube hound. After celebrating his 13th birthday just before Christmas, he’s always bringing the good vibes to the lineup.

As mentioned, Finn’s local haunt is Trestles, especially Lowers, but when the surf’s up, he and his old man are keen to get on the road and chase the waves.

The two are also connected by the surfboards they ride. Rob, who’s the creative mastermind behind the surf company Vissla, has been shaping some boards lately, and Finn, who appears to have picked up his dad’s artistic talents, has been learning how to tape and paint the boards.

From flames to fades, the kid is a natural with the airbrush gun.

With a new year ahead of us, we can’t wait to see what Finn and his crew accomplish in 2023. No doubt, there are plenty of good times and great waves on the horizon.

