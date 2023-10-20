With an El Niño winter on tap and some really fun surf over the past week, Eli Sobel, a charging 11-year-old from San Clemente, is fired up to chase waves and get after it.

To get ready for all the good times to come, Eli spent three weeks this summer in Bali, surfing and training. With a clean, cool style and plenty of comfort in waves of consequence, the talented regular-footer thrived in the idyllic Indo conditions.

He’s also spent some time up at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore, where he’s been able to fine-tune his technique and get comfortable in the barrel.

And when it’s time to throw on a jersey and get down to business, Eli’s a rising star among the NSSA ranks. Working with Dana Point-based surf coach Lucas Taub, Eli finished a very respectable third in the Mini Grom Division at a recent NSSA competition at his local Salt Creek.

When not out in the water, Eli can likely be found playing soccer or lacrosse, or ripping face-melting solos on his guitar, skating a local spot or training in jiu-jitsu. The sky’s the limit for this young grom of many talents.

