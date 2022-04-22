Grom of the Week: Eden Walla

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Big ups to all the local groms who cruised up PCH for the NSSA Southwest event in Huntington Beach over Easter weekend, and a special congratulations to San Clemente’s Eden Walla, who just won her first-ever NSSA event.

Taking out the Open Super Girls division, she made the most of the windy, spring conditions and came out on top. Walla was joined on the podium by fellow San Clemente ripper Mia McLeish, who finished in the runner-up spot.

A supremely talented, hard-charging free-surfer who’s all about chasing empty waves and wide-open spaces with her family, Eden has been on a bit of a competitive tear as of late.

Eden Walla, pictured on the far left in a white jersey, is this week’s featured grom. Photo: Courtesy of NSSA

Prior to her breakout NSSA win, she made her presence known at the most recent WSA event, where she took first in the Under 14 and Under 16 divisions.

Eden and her brother, Zion, are also distinguished members of the San Clemente Board Riders and have contributed mightily to the club’s success both through their performances in the water and their stoke on the beach.

With Eden supported by incredible brands including Salty Crew, Electric Sunglasses, Surf Electric Bikes, Famous Surf Wax and Lost Surfboards, the sky truly is the limit for her.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

