By Jake Howard

NSSA season is back, and the groms landed last weekend at Salt Creek for stop No. 2 of the Southwest Division. There was no shortage of inspired, statement-making performances, but we have to send out a huge congratulations this week to Eden Walla, who took out the Open Girls (16 and Under) and the Open Women’s (18 and Under) divisions.

Not just winning the two divisions–she dominated.

“Eden went next level in her Open Women’s semi, dropping hammers on 9.0 and 8.67 point rides for the newest highest wave score and high heat totals of the event,” reports the NSSA. “That was performance-plus surfing, Eden … those turns were some mad skills.”

It was a successful weekend for the Walla family, as Eden’s younger brother, Zion, also won the Open Boys (14 and Under) division. Sounds as if they’re going to need a bigger mantel at home.

When Eden’s not winning multiple divisions or training at Lowers, she spends a lot of time on the family boat, diving and fishing. Supported by local spearfishing company Rife International, she may be even better at bringing home dinner than she is at bringing home trophies–and that speaks volumes about the young woman’s abundant talent.