By Jake Howard

The USA Surfing Championships descended on Lower Trestles last week, and while there was no shortage of winners, it was San Clemente’s Eden Walla who made the absolute most of the opportunity.

Acing the Under 14 and Under 16 divisions, she also finished third in the Under 18 division and won the overall Under 16 Girls USA Surfing Prime West Coast season title (her brother Zion won the Boys Under 14).

“Everyone was ripping, and the waves were really fun all week,” Eden shared on her Instagram account. “Big thanks to my Dad for taking the time off work to be with me every step of the way this week and always keeping it fun. …Thank you to my brother, who surfs with me multiple times a day and makes me push as hard as I can.”

The summer’s just getting started, and there’s no question that Eden, along with her brother, are going to get into some good stuff as the water warms up and the south swells start rolling in. We can’t wait to see what comes next.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.