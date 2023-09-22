This week, we’d like to say a big aloha to 11-year-old Cooper Reed.

Recently moving to San Clemente from Oahu’s iconic North Shore, Reed landed into town at the right time, as late summer has seen a great run of recent south swell and some nice, warm water—which, hopefully, made the transition from tropical Hawaiian waters to cooler California temps easier for Cooper.

Attending Shorecliffs Middle School, he made his first Western Surfing Association final last weekend. Making the trek north to Ventura, he finished with a very respectable fourth-place result in the Under 12 division.

Quickly settling in at local spots including T-Street and Lowers, Cooper can be found rolling down to surf on his e-bike when he’s not doing the school thing.

Cooper is a stylish, explosive goofy-footer. When he’s not dialing in his bottom-top-turn combos, Cooper’s a hammer in an outrigger canoe. Recently taking the steersman’s seat, the grom’s a full-on, all-around waterman.

If you see Cooper around town or in the water, throw him a shaka, give him a wave and let him feel those epic hometown vibes.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.