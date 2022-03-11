Grom of the Week: Chase Niemann

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

Representing the Shorecliffs Middle School surf team, 14-year-old hammer Chase Niemann just won the NSSA Middle School State title in some seriously challenging conditions.

With the spring winds howling at Seaside Reef, he battled through round after round, heat after heat, to take top honors and keep his school in the hunt for the overall state title.

Chase Niemann. Photo: Courtesy of @kurtsteinmetz

Niemann has been putting in the work, and it’s paying off. At a USA Surfing event at Salt Creek in December, he finished third in the Under 16 division. A powerful, stylish regular-footer, he’s a technical surfer with a strong rail game.

A huge part of the success of the San Clemente Board Riders this year, Niemann is a critical member of the next generation of Lowers rippers who are quickly climbing in the ranks. A threat anytime he puts on the jersey, he is currently supported by Hurley, Channel Islands Surfboards, FCS, Raen Sunglasses and Sunbum.

Niemann is well-positioned to take advantage of all the opportunities before him, and judging by his recent results, good things are already happening. The sky’s the limit.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

