Grom of the Week: Cannon Carr

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

Big ups to Cannon Carr, who just took out the Under 16 Boys division of the USA Surfing Prime Series event in Huntington Beach.

In a heat draw loaded with talent from all over California, the San Clemente hammer kept his eyes on the prize all event long. Dropping an 8-point ride in the final, and backing it up with a 6.67, he’s been tough to beat lately.

A few weeks ago, Carr ventured up to Santa Cruz, where he won another USA Surfing Prime event.

Cannon Carr. Photo: Courtesy of @kurtsteinmetz

In the tried-and-true tradition of high-performance shredding in San Clemente, Carr’s one of the surfers of his generation who rips whether he’s wearing a jersey or not.

Whether he’s stomping full-rotation airs at Lowers during his free surf sessions or clawing his way to the top of the podium, he’s got all the moves and all the talent to take him as far as he wants to go.

And given that he comes from a fully surf-stoked family, he’s going to go the distance.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

