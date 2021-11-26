Grom of the Week: Cannon Carr

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

One of the best things about having the Grom of the Week in the paper for so many years is that it offers a great opportunity to watch the growth and development of the community’s young, talented surfers.

Cannon Carr is one such grom. When we first caught up with him here, he was a 10-year-old aspiring ripper with big dreams.

“My favorite trick on my surfboard is an air reverse, because most of the ones I try, I don’t land; but you land some and sometimes you don’t, but when I do, I am stoked,” said Cannon when we talked to him in his first Grom of the Week appearance.

Cannon Carr. Photo: Courtesy of Rip Curl

Five years down the proverbial track, and Cannon (as well as his younger brother, Carson) just featured prominently at the Rip Curl Gromsearch National Finals.

Held at Church in pristine autumn conditions, Cannon’s air game paid off huge on one wave, when he threw his tail to the sky, got inverted and stuck the landing. For the effort, he won the Banzai Bowls Maneuver of the Event, as well as $600 and an epic handcrafted trophy for his efforts.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Don’t sleep on the Carr boys. They’re going places.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

