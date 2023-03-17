With style for days and a family tradition of surf stoke, Cali Beutler is a key member of the talent-rich Shorecliffs Middle School surf team.

The niece of coach David Hennings, she’s equally comfortable riding a shortboard or a longboard and competes in both disciplines for the Seahawks.

When she’s not surfing heats, you may find 14-year-old Beutler cruising on her longboard with her cousin Phoebe Hennings, who’s in seventh grade at Shorecliffs.

Family inspiration is a big thing for Beutler, as she also looks to her mom, Julie, sister Maile, and brother Curren to keep her motivated in the water. Her other cousins, Rex and Moses, also ensure that it’s a family affair every time she paddles out.

Beutler is also deeply inspired by the surfing of Natalie and JJ Wessells.

When she’s not out riding the wild surf, you may find Beutler rolling around the San Clemente skatepark or ripping the mini ramp in her garage.

Fresh off a surf trip to Oahu, she’s excited to travel more and experience other cultures, places, and lineups. Right now, she’s eyeing a potential trip to Scorpion Bay in Baja, which is a great call as we slide into south swell season this spring and summer.

