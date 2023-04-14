Look out, surf world, here comes Brynley Beckman. A stylish goofy-footer hailing from San Clemente, this 13-year-old has been doing some serious work on the competitive scene this season.

Enjoying tons of success among the NSSA ranks, Beckman is currently sitting in third in the Southwest Open Super Girls rankings, fourth in the Open Girls and second in the Explorer Girls. It’s hard enough to focus on one division, but to be so successful in three different divisions speaks to her drive, tenacity, and work ethic.

Thriving in conditions big or small, Beckman isn’t afraid to pull into the barrel when the opportunity presents itself.

Last January, she made her first trip to Oahu’s famed North Shore, where she settled right into the heavier Hawaiian conditions. With a refined, powerful rail game, when it comes to turns, Beckman’s backhand is especially dangerous.(Maybe it’s all those lefts at Lowers?)

Supported by the good people at Sistr Revolution, Beckman is more than just a competitive machine, as she has also been known to tandem surf at events and is certainly not afraid to drop into massive skate ramps.

With summer not too far away, we can’t wait to see what Beckman gets up to next.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.