Grom of the Week: Brandon Bullock

By Jake Howard

Putting in the hard work and getting results, Brandon Bullock knows all about what it takes to turn those dreams into reality.

A sixth-grader at Marco Forster Middle School, he’s been spending a lot of time working on his surfing lately, and it shows.

Joining forces with Dana Point surf coach Lucas Taub, Bullock made the finals of the Scholastic Surf Series event in Oceanside a couple weeks ago and helped Marco Forster finish third overall in the Division 1 Middle School event behind Shorecliffs and Bernice Ayer, which finished first and second, respectively.

Brandon Bullock. Photo: Courtesy of @dp.surfcoach

When Bullock, a stylish regular-footer with a powerful rail game, is not chasing points in a jersey in Scholastic Surf Series or Western Surfing Association competitions, he has been logging training sessions at Lowers, where the long, running rights suit his penchant for flying down the line.

He also splits time between Orange County and the warm, inviting waters of mainland Mexico—meaning he gets to surf in trunks while his friends here are all bundled up in thick wetsuits.

In addition to ripping in the water, Bullock also has mad skills on a skateboard and snowboard. If you see him skating around, ask him to bust out a kick-flip—he’s got the trick on lock.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.

