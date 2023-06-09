By Jake Howard

When it comes to a little community rattle and hum, few events out there do it like the Vissla Cosmic Creek Surf Festival. And while the bands play, the pros dazzle and the shapers whittle, deep down it’s about connecting past, present and future generations—which is where this week’s Grom of the Week comes in.

Taking out the highly competitive Under 14 division was Dana Point’s own Brandon Bullock. Facing a stacked field and riding boards that were shaped decades before he was born, Bullock looked perfectly comfortable on the Dick Brewer twin-fin.

“Thanks to the Dana Point Surf Club and all the sponsors that made this fun event possible,” Bullock shared on Instagram. “It was super fun surfing ’70s and ’80s twin- and single-fins. I love it.”

When he’s not styling on weird, old boards, you’ll find 13-year-old Bullock leading the charge for the Marco Surf Team. A savvy competitor, he finished fifth overall in the Orange County Division 1 rankings this year. He’s also a resident fixture among the WSA and NSSA ranks.

An explosive regular-footer, this kid is just getting started. Keep an eye on him; it’s shaping up to be an epic summer for Bullock.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.