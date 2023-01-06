We’re barreling into 2023 with one of the most stoked groms you’re going to find bobbing around out there.

Bonham Colaco epitomizes what it means to be a young, fired-up, frothing surfer today. The 12-year-old goofy-footer always has a smile on his face and is down to chase waves up and down the coast even when it’s flat at home.

A stylish surfer brimming with talent, Bonham’s competitive game is getting better and better with every event in which he surfs. Competing among the Western Surfing Association and Scholastic Surf Series ranks, he’s also an integral member of the Marco Surf Team.

When he’s not searching for surf with friends or training with Dana Point surf coach Lucas Taub, you may find Colaco up in the mountains shredding on his snowboard or rolling around on his skateboard.

In the snow, on the street or in the park, his skills on snow and on skateboards are only rivaled by his skills in the water.

With a new year at hand and heaps of optimism, we can’t wait to see what Colaco and his crew accomplish in 2023.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.