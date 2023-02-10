By Jake Howard

Bodhi Aguilar first blew up the Grom of the Week space back in 2018 when he was the ripe, old age of 7. Having started surfing at 3 years young, he was already a seasoned veteran at this point; his Instagram handle, @bodacious_bojangles, shined like a beacon of stoke for the future.

A few years later, and the San Clemente goofy-footer has taken his wave-riding game to amazingly loftier heights. Most recently, Bodhi made the finals in the NSSA event at the Huntington Beach Pier. He’s also a veteran of the USA Surfing Championships, where he’s enjoyed some solid results.

Running with a talented pack of rising stars from the area, he’s one of the most stylish young surfers in our local waters today. Fiery and free-flowing, his explosiveness is matched by his tack-sharp rail game. For as much heat as Bodhi brings to the lineup, his good vibes and stoke level make him the complete package.

Flying the flag for Vissla on the nose of his board, he’s also got the support and camaraderie of a great surf brand. The future is wide open, and we can’t wait to see where Bodhi takes it next.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.